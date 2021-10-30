Originally unveiled last year as part of Toyota’s 2020 SEMA360 Showcase virtual presentation, Toyota will display the TRD Sport Trailer at its 2021 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show display (Central Hall, Booth No. 24800). Automotive aftermarket professionals finally will get an opportunity to see this wild overlanding build made from the bed of a Tacoma up close and personal.

Overlanding is an extremely popular and growing trend, providing serious adventures instead of taking traditional vacations. The TRD-Sport Trailer’s inspiration began when Bob Kupina, senior program manager, Toyota Motor North America Research and Development, saw a trailer made from a Toyota Tacoma at the Overland Expo WEST in Flagstaff, Arizona. Kupina and team got the ball rolling with a cool base concept, but then Toyota turned to Marty Schwerter and the team at the Toyota Motorsports Garage to take the concept to the next level.

Toyota really saw the Tacoma bed as a perfect overlanding platform. It’s well built and offers a lot of space, giving the ability to take things to the extreme. All the while, the plan was to make the best use of the available space, adding all the creature comforts while maintaining a low center of gravity and a great approach angle.

The TRD-Sport Trailer features a scissor-lift that raises an innovative rigid platform several feet out of the bed … all with the push of a button on a remote. There’s a Yakima four-person tent with an awning, a custom-built toilet and trash can, a refrigerator, a hot water heater, a shower with curtain, a generator, an Optima Yellow Top battery, a 16-gallon fresh water reservoir tank, a 15-gallon grey water holding tank and a slide-out sink and stove.

All the TRD-Sport Trailer’s conveniences allow explorers to extend their adventures in comfort. The end result is an overlanding multi-tool that pairs perfectly with Toyota’s pickup and SUV lineup.