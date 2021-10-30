Besides the new and revised GR86 model, Toyota also recently unveiled the GR Supra Heritage Edition. The car originally debuted at the 2019 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, returns to the show floor along with its companion car, the GR Supra Sport Top.

In order to conceive the Heritage Edition Supra, the Toyota Motorsports Garage worked with Beree Cox Design to render a prototype design based on the GR Supra that paid homage to the MKIV Supra’s visual cues. From there, it was off to the races to blend the “old” with the new.

LG Motorsports crafted an integrated front splitter and a MKIV Supra wing modified to match the new GR Supra’s proportions. To optimize the aerodynamic balance and efficiency, Toyota and Cripwerks Engineering designed a custom rear diffuser and slotted the GR Supra’s stock front fender vent covers to help relieve pressure built up behind the tires. LA Prep then painted the creation in a vibrant custom color dubbed “Re-Entry Red.”

Lead builder, Marty Schwerter searched for headlights and taillights that would work with the GR Supra’s modern body lines yet resemble those on the MKIV Supra. He ultimately chose to go with custom light buckets with lenses CNC machined from blocks of acrylic.

Precision Turbo & Engine modified a stock turbocharger to produce 18% more airflow to the B58 inline-six cylinder engine. Mission Performance calibrated the engine management system, and a custom intake and three-inch center exit exhaust helps the engine breathe more freely. These modifications increased overall output to more than 500 horsepower.

Toyota worked with Scarbo Performance to design an extremely unique custom inboard rocker arm system to replace the factory rear suspension. This allowed the team to maintain the factory body lines while creating room for a wider wheel and tire combination capable of managing the increased horsepower. The GR Supra Heritage Edition wears custom 19×11-inch HRE P107SC five-spoke wheels shod with 305/30R19 Toyo Proxes R888R competition tires at the rear. A matching set of 19×10.5-inch HRE P107SC wheels with 295/30R19 Toyo Proxes tires fill the front wheel wells.

To close the gap between the tires and arches, the team used TEIN adjustable coil-overs and fitted massive Brembo six-piston monobloc calipers with 380mm two-piece rotors up front and four-piston monobloc calipers with 380mm rotors at the rear.