Toyota is the last big car manufacturer to come in the electric SUVs market. We do know that the Japanese car manufacturer has spent its years developing hybrid cars and hydrongen powered electric cars, but it seems that now they are getting into the battery world.

As a result, Toyota will unveil an electric SUV with batteries.

The car will be based on the e-TNGA platform, the architecturer developed with Subaru. We don’t know how many electric motors or how big the batteries will be, but we can say that the platform can cope with “a wide range of battery and electric motor capacities to suit different vehicle types and uses.”

The unveiling of the new electric SUV is scheduled for Shanghai Motor Show Debut, an event which will took place in April.