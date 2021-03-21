Opel has publised the first teaser picture of the upcoming Manta GSe ElektroMOD. The car is based on the old Manta model but under the skin is a new and modern electric powertrain.

Opel said it wanted to set up a meeting between the old and the new, and this was the result.

Considered a restomod, the car comes with Manta clasis silhuette, but with some modern exterior bits (like the LED headlights). Inside the cabin there are also some new things like a digital instrument cluster.

For now we don’t know what are Opel plans with this car, but we can say that it look pretty good. Also the name is pretty interesting. The Elektro comes from the 1970s Elektro-GT prototype, an electric concept which managed to set six speed record at that time. The MOD comes from modern or modification.

Opel sais that the prototype will be unveiled soon.