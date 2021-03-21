Pagani unveiled the all-new Huayra R. The car will be limited to 30 units and it will be homologated only for track.

On the design side, the new Huayra R comes with a more aggressive aerodyanmic package. It also has some active bits so you can drive this car very fast around the corners.

Under the hood there is a monster. It is a 6.0 litere V12 engine made in cooperation with HWA AG, Mercedes-Benz’s racing subsidiary. It can deliver 850 horsepower and 750 Nm peak of torque. The redline is 9,000 rpm.

Pagani claims that Huayra R will sound like a Formula 1 car of yesterday. In order to keep its sound good for FIA, the car was equipped with mufflers that can be fitted to reduce the exhaust note under 110-decibel (FIA sound limit for noise-restricted tracks).

The Huayra R also has just 1,050 kilograms, so the performances should be shuttering.

Each Huayra R will have a price tag of 2,6 million Euros plus taxes.