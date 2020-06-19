Toyota is expanding the RAV4 range with something special, available only for its US clients. The 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime will break ground as the most powerful and quickest RAV4 ever, hitting dealerships this summer with a starting price of $38,100.

The RAV4’s first-ever plug-in model has up to 302 horsepower with an ability to do 0-60 mph in a projected 5.7 seconds, which makes it the quickest four-door model in the Toyota lineup. But, it doesn’t end there. The RAV4 Prime also has up to a manufacturer-estimated 42 miles on battery alone on a single charge, making it the highest EV range of any PHEV SUV on the market. The RAV4 Prime also has up to a manufacturer-estimated 94 combined MPGe. Even more, what sets RAV4 Prime apart is the standard Electronic On-Demand AWD.

First revealed at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2021 RAV4 Prime will be available in SE and XSE grades.

The SE flaunts its sporty attitude with 18-in. painted and machined alloy wheels and an exclusive front grille design with a front lower spoiler. Piano black exterior accents and a painted grille/diffuser complete the premium look.

As on the current RAV4 Hybrid XSE, the Prime version (starting MSRP of $41,425) of this grade stands apart with an available two-tone exterior paint scheme pairing a black roof with select colors, including the striking new-to-RAV4 Supersonic Red.

The standard Audio Plus system comes with a 9-in. touch-screen, the largest ever offered on a RAV4. There is also an available Premium Audio multimedia system that includes Dynamic Navigation (3-year trial included) and JBL speaker system.