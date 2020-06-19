Already available on the European market, the new generation Defender is much awaited also in the US. So Land Rover decided to hurry up the process and launched the 2020 Defender in US.

Land Rover announced initial deliveries of the all-new 2020 Defender 110 has begun to retailers across the U.S., with first customer deliveries beginning on a limited basis.

Delivering transformational breadth of capability and on-road handling, the Defender is in a category of its own. The Land Rover brand has developed the new all-aluminum D7x platform that delivers the stiffest Land Rover body ever created – three times more rigid than traditional body-on-frame designs. The New Defender is also the first Land Rover to feature Configurable Terrain Response, allowing drivers to fine-tune a range of settings to suit the conditions more precisely than ever before.

To complete the functional, durable and flexible interior with exposed structural elements, the iconic 4×4 debuts the new Pivi Pro3 infotainment system featuring a 10-inch touchscreen, intuitive interface, standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while Software-Over-The-Air updates allows customers to access the latest software updates remotely. The always-on design provides instant responses, even when starting the vehicle for the first time.

Owners are able to further tailor the New Defender to their lifestyle through the fitment of four distinct optional Accessory Packs (Explorer, Adventure, Country and Urban), as well as an available 170 individual accessories.

The 2020 Land Rover Defender 110 is on sale now in the U.S., priced from $49,900.