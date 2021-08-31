Toyota wants to increase the popularity of its current Prius with the introduction of a new special edition, called Night Shade.

Available in either front-wheel drive or AWD-e versions, the new Prius Nightshade brings an unexpectedly bold style to the car that made “hybrid” a household word.

Based on the Toyota New Global Architecture, the fourth-generation Prius adds a Nightshade Special Edition alongside the L Eco, LE, LE AWD-e, XLE, XLE AWD-e and Limited grades.

New for 2022, all Prius grades add a standard Rear Seat Reminder. This vital safety feature, which is designed to activate based on door sequencing logic, can alert the driver that a child or pet remains in the back seat when the car is stopped, the transmission is shifted into park and the car is turned off. In addition, both the XLE and Limited grades add new integrated fog lights with LED accent lights.

Service Connect trial, now available for all Prius grades, provides a vehicle health report and maintenance alerts to the car, and can also send maintenance reminders via email, the Toyota App or a Toyota Owner’s online account.

The 2022 Prius Nightshade special edition is available in Midnight Black Metallic, Super White and Silver Metallic. A slew of special exterior accent features include black headlight accents, mirror caps, door handles and a shark fin antenna. This extroverted Prius rides on black 17-inch five-spoke alloy wheels on the FWD model, and 15-inch alloy wheels on the AWD-e version, paired with black lug nuts.

More than a cosmetic makeover, the Prius Nightshade adds features from the XLE grade, including 3-door Smart Key system, standard SofTex-trimmed, heated, adjustable front seats and SofTex-trimmed heated tilt/telescopic steering wheel. Additional interior features include SofTex-trimmed door armrest area and seatback pockets, chrome accent interior door handles, 60/40 split fold-down rear seats with center armrest and a retractable tonneau cargo area cover.