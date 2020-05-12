Toyota is marking its hybrid anniversary with the launch of the special edition Prius. The Japanese model celebrates 20 years since its debut.

Toyota is marking the special anniversary of the groundbreaking Prius, the foundational car of its global hybrid leadership, by offering the Prius 2020 Edition for model year 2021. Toyota will offer 2,020 of these special models, based on the well-equipped XLE FWD grade. Available in a choice of Supersonic Red or the new Wind Chill Pearl, the 2020 Edition features striking black exterior trim and unique features, including a color-keyed rear spoiler.

The 2020 Edition model includes black inserts for the 17-inch alloy wheels, blackout headlight components and trim, B-pillars and mirror housings. Unique to the Prius 2020 Edition are a “2020” insignia key glove/fob and floor mats, as well as black shift knob and interior A-pillar trim and smoked HVAC vents.

The overall look is both sporty and elegant, with just a touch of mischief. But there’s nothing mischievous about a car rated at a manufacturer preliminary-estimated 54 city MPG / 50 highway MPG / 52 combined MPG and equipped as standard with one of the auto industry’s most advanced driver-assist safety systems.

Its 2020 livery gives the 2021 Prius an added edge of distinction on the road. The unmistakable Prius silhouette is still the car’s signature design feature, made to cheat the wind with an ultra-low 0.24 coefficient of drag (Cd). An automatic grille shutter reduces aerodynamic drag by closing when airflow to the radiator is not needed.

Standard Bi-LED headlamps and LED rear combination lamps not only provide better light than halogens, but they also reduce energy consumption and give a longer service life. A full-width glass panel beneath the rear spoiler aids rearward visibility while also serving as a distinctive Prius design feature.

Toyota will introduce two all-new hybrids during the Toyota 2020 New Product Showcase at the link below Monday, May 18.