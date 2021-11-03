The 2021 Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show is currently on and Toyota has come with three concept cars.

The Toyota TRD Desert Chase Tundra was designed to be a support car for off-road racing. As a result, it is capable of doing hard off-road The concept was made by Marty Schwerter at the Toyota Motorsports Garage, and it is based on the 2022 Tundra TRD Pro.

The second concept car is also based on the Tundra and it was painted in Supersonic Red. It has a 3-inch TRD lift kit that provides an additional 2.6-inches of additional ground clearance. There are other TRD accessories like: skid plate, aluminium running boards, a bed extender, a dash camera, a folding tonneau cover.

Last concept car made for SEMA is was made with help from Cruiser Outfitters and it is based on the Tacoma SR5. The car has an Old Man Emu BP-51 adjustable suspension system, an ARB Summit Combo Bar with fog lights and an Expedition One dual swing rear bumper system.