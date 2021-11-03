During the unveiling of the 2022 Audi A8 facelift, the German car manufacturer has alos unveiled the S8 variant of the car.

As you would expect, the new S8 facelift will carry the modifications seen on the normal versions. There is a bigger grille, new headlights, special air intakes and new OLED taillights.

Inside the cabin there are sportier seats and improvment on the infotainment system.

Under the hood of the 2022 Audi S8 facelift is the same 4.0 liter petrol unit which can deliver 563 horsepower and 800 Nm peak of torque. It is matted to an eight speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive system.

As a result it can run from not to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, which is damn fast for an over 5 meter long car.