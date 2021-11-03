Mini will launch a new generation of its famous Hatchback model. But please, hold your horses, because the new generation won’t be here until late 2022 (and will be sold as a 2023 MY).

In order to keep the fans happy, Mini has decided to show us some pictures with a prototype car of the upcoming generation.

The prototype seen here is the electric version of the hatchback, but the B-segment model will still have some diesel and petrol versions. Also, the car will be sold in five door version and cabrio variant.

We are pretty sure of that, because Mini said it will launch its last combustion powered car in 2025. So the upcoming Mini Hatch is safe. One thing is not sure: if the JCW will survive.