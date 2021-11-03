A couple of weeks ago, Honda unveiled the Civic Si version. It is like a bridge between the regular Civic and the future Type R model.

Now, the new Civic Si is available to order in the US. The model has a starting price of $27,300 MSRP before the $1,015 destination charge.

If you go for the performance summer tires, you’ll have to add another 200 USD. As part of the standard equipement is the limited-slip differential and the sport suspension.

The 2022 Civic Si is powered by an updated high-output VTEC 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with usefully broader power curves than before. The engine’s peak torque of 192 lb.-ft. of torque at 1800-5000 rpm (SAE net) now arrives 300 rpm sooner for a quicker punch off the line and out of tight corners. Performance is also improved at the top of the tach where the engine maintains more output between its 200-horsepower power peak at 6000 rpm (SAE net) and its 6500 rpm redline.