A few months ago, Toyota unveiled the all-new bZ4X electric SUV. This is the fist battery electric vehicle mass produced by Toyota, and according to the latest info, the car is ready for its European sales launch.

Toyota officials said that the new model will be launched this summer.

In Europe, the car will be available in two versions: a FWD and an AWD.

The entry-level model will have a 150 kW electric motor and a battery pack that is able to deliver a range of up to 516 kilometres. The top variant of the Toyota bZ4X will have two electric motors for a total of 160 kW. It uses the same battery pack as the FWD variant and can deliver up to 470 kilometres of range.