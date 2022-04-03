Smart is working on a new model. And opposite to what you’ve expect to see from Smart, the new model won’t be a city car. It will be an SUV.

In order to keep the fans happy, the Geely and Daimler co-owned manufacturer has published a teaser picture with the car.

The Smart #1 is based on the Concept #1 prototype launched a few months ago. The concept car is 4.29 meters long, 1.91 meters wide and 1.70 meter tall, which means it has almost the same size as the current Mini Countryman. Inside the cabin there are some special materials and also a massive 12.8 inch touchscreen display.

For now, the guys from Smart haven’t told us the details about the electric powertrain that has been used. The future Smartt #1 will be made in China, but it will be available also in Europe.

The official unveiling of the Smart #1 is schedule for 7th of April.