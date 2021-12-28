Toyota has unveiled a special edition of the 2022 Avalon sedan. Its name is Nightshade Edition and will be available starting next year.

This is one of several small changes Toyota has decided to make before the sedan will end its production at the Kentucky factory.

The new Avalon Nightshade edition will be available in Midnight Black Metallic, Wind Chill Pearl, or Celestial Silver Metallic. The car also will feature some black exterior accessories like mirror caps, rear spoiler, door handles, shark fin antenna and name badges.

The car is based on the XLE trim and will have a small price increase over the donor model: it will be just 150 USD expensive.