As the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 continues to spread around the Globe, lots of companies have decided to cancel the participation for the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The last one which made such an announcement was General Motors. The US car manufacturer was planning to use this show to unveil the upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV.

“All our news plans and timing stay the same, including the Silverado,. The only change is no people or vehicles will physically be in Las Vegas”, said Stuart Fowle, GM spokeperson.

Also on the retiree list from CES are Waymo, Google, Inter and Lenovo.