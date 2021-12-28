A couple of months ago, Honda published some teaser pictures with the ucoming Civic Type R prototype. Now, according to the Japanese car manufacturer, the new concept car will be officially unveiled during the Tokyo Auto Show in January.

For now, we don’t have any details about the future Civic Type R model. But one thing is great: the Hot Hatch will still live for another generation in an era which goes all-in for electrification.

Judging by the rumors, the new generation Honda Civic Type R will still use the 2.0 liter petrol unit and will feature a manual transmission.

The Civic Type R Prototype will share the stage with some other performance rivals from Subaru, Nissan and Mitsubishi at the Japanese show.