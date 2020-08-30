The Dirt franchise has always delivered some Wolrd Rally Championship and Rallycross tracks around the world. But with the next installment of the video game, the fans will have a big surprise.

Thanks to the new Dirt 5 trailer, we get to meet the new sandbox mode which allows the gamers to craft their own Playground.

The new Dirt 5 video game will be realeased on October 16th but you can already pre-order the new thing. Just like all other versions of the game, the new Dirt 5 will be available for Xbox, Play Station and, of course, PC.