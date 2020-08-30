Rolls-Royce is working on a new Ghost, and the British car manufacturer will unveil it in a matter of days. Until than, the officials have decided to publish another teaser video of the upcoming model.

This time, we have the chance to see some bits and pices of the four-door sedan under some fabric sheet.

During this teasing campaign, Rolls-Royce has revlead some of the new Ghost strenghts: the V12 6.75 liter engine will be unnoticed inside the cabin. Why? Just because the car will features more than 220 pounds (100 kilograms) of sound-absorbing material.

In addition to this, the car will come with double-glazed windows with a clear composite center sheet and also with some special tires lined with lightweight acoustic insulation foam. But most of all, the sedan’s aluminum-rich architecture contribute to a quieter ride.

The car will also come with a new suspension that will use radars and GPS data to deliver smoother rides.