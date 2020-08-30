Mercedes-Benz is preparing the launch of the new generation S-Class. The new German top of the line will be unveiled in a few days, but today we have found out what we already expected: the next generation S-Class won’t be available as a Coupe or a Convertible.

The German manufacturer decided to do that not just because the sales were not that big, but also because the new SL Roadster and AMG GT-4 door will replace the two S-Class body variants.

In other words if you want to own an S-Class Cabrio of Convertible this time of the year is the last chance to do it.

The next generation S-Class will be heavely updated. We will see modified design and an improved interior. Also, the engine line-up will be modified. We will see mild-hybrid engines, plug-in hybrid variants, AMG performance versions and, of course, an electric EQS.

The new Mercedes-Benz EQS will be unveiled in 2021 and it is said to deliver about 700 kilmers of range.