The current generation Nissan 370Z is a great unique model, but the Japanese car manufacturer has another plans for the performance vehicle.

According to the Nissan boss, ther is a new generation in the works, but we won’t get the chance to see it until late 2022.

The same sources said that the new model will be named Nissan 400Z and it will use V6 twin-turbo 3.0 liter unit that will deliver 400 horsepower.

The guys from Nismo will prepare the car, so we expect to see a great driving model. With more details about the upcoming Nissan 400Z we will come after the officials will give an official statement.