This is the all-new Seat Leon

Seat has officially unveiled the all-new Leon. The compact model comes with major exterior modifications, improved interior and modern engines.

Developed and built in Martorell, Spain, the new Leon is an exterior evolution of the old car. The compact hachback borrows some exterior lines we already have seen on the Tarraco or Cupra Formentor. The front of the car has a new grille, modified headlights and an improved spoiler. On the back there is continous stop light which connects the two LED classic bulbs.

The car is longer by 86 mm, but narrower by 16 mm. The break variant gains 93 mm.

Inside the cabin we see a new central display in two variants (8.25 or 10 inch) while the digital instrument cluster has 10.25 inches. The trunk volume on the hatchback is down by 20 liters (360 liters) compared to the old variant. The break version gains 30 liters compared to the old variant.

On the engine line-up we will see petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid variants. On the petrol side we will have a 1.0 TSI with 90 HP or 110 HP, the 1.5 liter TSI with 130 HP or 150 HP and the 2.0 liter TSI with 190 horsepower.

If you are a diesel fan you will get the 2.0 liter TDI engine in 115 HP, 150 HP or 190 HP. There is a mild-hybrid system that will be offered standard on the 1.0 TSI (110 HP) and 1.5 TSI (130 HP and 150 HP).

The is also a plug-in hybrid variant which uses a 1.4 liter TSI unit and an electric motor for a total of 204 horsepower. The battery pack has 13 kWh and the electric range could get to 60 kilometers.