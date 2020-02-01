Audi returns to the biggest night in American football with a musically-inspired, 60-second commercial called “Let It Go” featuring actor Maisie Williams. I’m pretty sure that all Game of Thrones fans will see Arya Stark.

According to Audi, Williams takes the wheel of the all-new Audi e-tron Sportback to help kick off a global brand campaign about the German’s company long-term ambition to shape a new era of sustainable mobility.

The commercial is also catchy thanks to a Let It Go special interpretation.

In the ad, Williams gets behind the wheel of her Audi e-tron Sportback and finds herself stuck at an intersection, which represents a crossroads of today’s preconceptions and old notions of consumption, success, and status. Williams chooses to reverse course and leave it all behind, breaking into the familiar lyrics of “Let It Go” as she drives towards a more sustainable future.

“Maisie Williams is the perfect representative of how consumers are increasingly choosing, and advocating for, transportation options that are more sustainable. As a creative innovator, she perfectly embodies millions of peoples’ desires to make the transition to an electric future”, said Sven Schuwirth, Head of Brand Audi, Digital Business and Customer Experience.