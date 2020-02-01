Rivian will become Lincoln’s partner to create the brand’s first commerciall electric vehicle.

According to our sources, Lincoln will use Rivan’s skateboard platform which is a perfect architecture for an upcoming big model.

“Working with Rivian marks a pivotal point for Lincoln as we move toward a future that includes fully electric vehicles. This vehicle will take Quiet Flight to a new place – zero emissions, effortless performance and connected and intuitive technology. It’s going to be stunning”, said Joy Falotico, president of the Lincoln Motor Company.

According to the same sources, the first electric vehichle made by Lincoln will be a compact crossover. It will arrive in mid-2022. There is also a plan for a second model which will be larger SUV and which is planned for 2023.

“Our vehicle development partnership with Ford is an exciting opportunity to pair our technology with Lincoln’s vision for innovation and refinement. We are proud to collaborate on Lincoln’s first fully electric vehicle,” said Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe.