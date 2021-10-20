Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was one of world’s favourite plug-in hybrid model. But the Japanese car manufacturer has decided not to sell it in Europe. We don’t know why.

But the rest of the world will get a new Outlander PHEV. As a matter of fact, this is the new 2023 Outlander PHEV. We still don’t have any details about the powertrain, but we can say it for sure that we’ll find out all the important things on October 28th.

Because in that day, Mitsubishi will make a press conference to announce the model. Until than, all you can to is to stare at this pictures with the Outlander PHEV.

Obviously, there are not so many differences compared to the regular model, aside for the Plug-In Hybrid EV badging on the front doors and the tailgate.