Back in April, Maserati unveiled the F Tribut version for the Ghibli and Levante. At that point, the Italian luxury car manufacturer didn’t say if those cars will be available in North America.

But today, we have the confirmation: you can order a Ghibli or a Levante F Tributo if you are living in US or Canada.

Both special editions are coming with yellow touches for the rims and brake calipers, as a reference to Fangio’s 250F. The SUV has 21 inch black Anteo wheels, while the sedan will be equipped with 21 inch Titano wheels in glossy black.

The cars are available in two exterior colors: Azzurro Tributo and Rosso Tributo.

The Maserati Ghibli F Tributo starts at $98,890, while the Levante F Tributo will have a price tag of $106,590.