As you may have read, Honda has a division that develops aircrafts. You won’t see those planes on you regular flights because there are made for a special group of customers.

But let’s ignore that, because Honda has unveiled the all-new HondaJet2600 Concept. It was just a mashup and it was revealed in order to collet feedback from some customers.

The plane is capable of a non-stop, coast-to-coast flight across the United States. It will be able to travel 2,625 nautical miles and will have a cruising speed of 450 knots at 47,000 feet.

According to Honda, the new plane is 20 percent more efficient in terms of consumption compared to a similar aircraft made by other companies.

It will be available in three different interior layouts with space for up to 10 passengers.