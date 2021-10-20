The current generation Ford Focus is here for a good amount of time, and the US-based hatchback needed a refresh. Wright on time, because Ford just unveiled the 2022 Focus facelift.

The new model comes with minor exterior changes: the front logo was moved on the grille, the headlights signature was modified while at the back there are some revised taillights.

Inside the cabin, customers will get a new 13.2 inch touchscreen with over-the-air support as well as wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car will use the new SYNC 4 infotainment system.

Under the hood there are no big changes, as the 2022 Focus facelift will use the same 1.0 liter EcoBoost with 100, 125 and 155 horsepower (the 125 HP and 155 HP will have a mild-hybrid system, and an optional seven-speed automatic transmission). On the diesel side, you’ll get a 1.5 liter unit with 95 and 120 HP. Also, Ford will offer you the Focus ST facelift wiht its 2.3 liter petrol unit with 280 horsepower.