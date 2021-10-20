In the US, the Mazda CX-3 is dead, but on other markets, the small SUV is alive and kickin’. For example, in its home market Japan, the CX-3 has received a new special edition.

It is named Super Edgy and is has a number of design updates so you can recognise it more easily.

On the outside, the Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy comes with a two-tone body. The upper part is always black, while the lower part of the bady comes with what ever paint you’ll want (as long as it is in the optional list). The mirror caps and the wheels are also black.

Inside the cabin, the same dark theme is used. The CX-3 Super Edgy has black inserts on the dashboard, door trims and at the back of the front seats. The central part of the seat’s backrest, the seating surface, and the air vents are decorated with copper accents.

The 2022 Mazda CX-3 Super Edgy is available to order.