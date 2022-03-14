Renault has another compact SUV in its line-up. Its name is Austral it it will replace the not-so-old Kadjar.

The new SUV comes with a different exterior design, and features some tweaks that were made in order to become more appealing to the public. Inside the cabin, the chances are even bigger: we have a completly new layout that was borrowed from the all-new Megane electric. And this is good, judging by the fact that the Megane EV is built on a special platform.

The new Austral has a new CMF-CD architecture, and you can recall it from the new Nissan Qashqai. Basically is the same, but it was tweaked to be used by Renault, which means we expect to see a more comfortable ride compared to the Japanese counterpart.

Under the hood there are some big modifications. The car will be available only with electrified engines. The entry will be made with a 12V mild-hybrid unit and 1.3 liter 4-cylinder petrol engine. It will be available in 140 HP or 160 HP, with a manual or an automatic transmission.

The big news is that Renault has developed a new 3-cylinder engine. It has 1.2 liter and will be matted to a 48V mild-hybrid system. In this configuration, the unit will deliver 130 HP and will have a manual transmission.

The top of the line will be a full-hybrid powertrain. It uses the same 1.2 liter engine with an electric motor. It can be ordered in 160 HP or 200 HP, and it can be yours only with a multimodal automatic transmission.