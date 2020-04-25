Even thought Toyota was one of the big car manfacturer to come with an SUV in its line-up, the Japanese car manufacturer never had a small-SUV. Until today.

Toyota has officially unveiled the 2021 Toyota Yaris Cross. Hence the name, the car is based on the TNGA-B architecture, the same platform used on the current Yaris model.

But the new small SUV features a pretty different exterior compared to the Yaris hatchback. There are massive body cladding, special plastic protections and, of course, a rised ride height (+30 mm compared to Yaris).

The car is also longer by 240 mm, wider by 20 mm and higher by 90 mm. It will be available in the new Brass Gold paint and will feature 18 inches wheels.

Under the hood, Toyota has prepared a 1.5 liter hybrid arrangement with an electric motor. In total, the hybrid powertrain will deliver 116 horsepower and it will be available with an AWD system, which is a first in city-small-SUV class (the hybrid powertrain and the AWD system).

According to Toyota, the new 2021 Yaris Cross will be built in France and will go on sale in Europe in 2021.