After a long break, which took almost a month, Skoda returns to what it knows to do best: building cars. Its factories were closed due to Coronavirus, but now they will restart. It is important to do so, asSkoda is starting to deliver its most successful car: the new Octavia.

In consulation with the KOVO trade union, the production of vehicles and components was resumed in Mladá Boleslav, Kvasiny and Vrchlabí. A wide range of hygiene and safety precautions have been put in place to protect employees’ health.

ŠKODA AUTO had shut down production at its Czech sites on 18 March 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. 39 days after the temporary closure of the plants, production has now resumed.

The all-embracing set of hygiene and safety measures include equipping the workforce with either protective face masks or respirators. ŠKODA AUTO is also providing plenty of disinfectant and posters remind the company’s members of staff about general precautions, such as keeping a safe distance from others, refraining from shaking hands and regularly washing or disinfecting their hands. In addition, random temperature checks are carried out at the entrances of the company premises.