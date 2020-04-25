A few weeks ago, Hyundai has published the first teaser video with the Veloster N equipped with an automatic transmission. Today we have the official announcement.

This year, the Veloster N will be available to order in an automatic variant. The new transmission is a dual clutch one with eight speed developed for the performance model.

The 2.0 liter turbocharged engine delivers 250 or 275 horsepower (with Performance package) but the engine torque has been raised by 7% to 377 Nm peak of torque thanks to an overboost function.

This overboost will be available thanks tot he N Grin Shift (NGS) tech and it will stay for about 20 seconds. The new gearbox also comes with N Power Shift (NPS) and N Track Sense Shift (NTS).