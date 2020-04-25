Last year was a busy one for Ferrari as the Italian car manufacturer unveiled five cars. In 2019 we have seen the Roma, SF90 Stradale, F8 Tributo, F8 Spider, and the 812 GTS, but this year will also spawn some novelties from the Prancing Horse.

According to Ferrari’s Chief Marketing & Commercial Officer, Enrico Galliera, in 2020 we will see two new models.

“Potentially every segment is of interest to us, with the caveat that Ferrari is in the luxury sports car market. We can enter every market in which we can deliver a car that meets our position as a luxury car firm. We have certain limitations connected to the [sportiness] of the car: Ferrari is a sports car manufacturer”, said Ferrari’s official.

The Purosangue SUV won’t be one of the cars unveiled in 2020, as the model is scheduled for a 2022 release. As a result, we can expect a Dino successor and the SF90 Stradale Spider.