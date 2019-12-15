This is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the all-new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA. The second generation of the compact SUV has unveiled during an on-line event held in Germany.

The new 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA is sligtly shorter than the current model. It is 20 mm shorter but it has a 30 mm longer wheelbase. The width of the car has also grown by 30 mm while the overall height is larger by 104 mm. As a result, all the passagers will have more space.

On the design side there are not so many novelties. We see a deisgn that was heaveli influenced by the curent A-Class model. If you want, we can say that the GLA is really an A-Class with muscles.

The trunk volume has grown by 14 liters, while the ground clereance is bigger by 9 mm.

Inside the cabin customers will find a new steering wheel with two touch controll zones, a digital instrument panel and a central touchscreen. Both displays can be ordered in 7 or 10.25 inches versions.

For now, Mercedes-Benz announced only two engines for the GLA. The first one is the 1.33 liter with 163 horsepower and 250 Nm peak of torque, while the second one can be found on the AMG GLA 35. The performance version of the compact SUV has a 2.0 liter petrol unit with four cylinders that can deliver 306 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to a nine speed automatic transmission.