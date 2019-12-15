Cadillac is renewing its offer for the US market with the introduction of the new CT4 sport sedan, a car that will strengthen its position on the premium market.

Bright exterior accents, along with unique grilles (with premium hot foil-stampings on the grille elements) and fascias, distinguish the CT4 Luxury and Premium Luxury models. The Sport and V-Series models are differentiated by darker accents and performance-inspired details, including unique grilles, fascias, rocker extensions, rear spoiler and exclusive performance design wheels.

Each trim also features LED exterior lighting including headlamps, tail lamps and signature vertical lights at all four corners.

The all-new CT4 is built on Cadillac’s RWD sedan architecture. Exceptional balance from near-perfect weight distribution contributes to one of the segment’s nimblest, most responsive driving experiences. Enhancements of the front and rear suspension systems, including Cadillac’s signature double-pivot MacPherson-type front suspension (with dual lower ball joints), are designed to improve road isolation and driver feedback.

Selectable vehicle drive modes are standard and allow customers to enhance their vehicle settings for different preferences and conditions. The modes, Tour, Sport, Snow/Ice and Track, are joined by new My Mode and V Mode (V-Series), which can alter the calibrations for transmission shifting, suspension, steering and brake feel, front/rear torque split (with AWD), vehicle sound character and other vehicle attributes.

CT4 leverages Cadillac’s proven turbocharging proficiency as the foundation for its spirited performance. The brand’s 2.0L Twin-Scroll Turbo engine, with three-step sliding camshaft technology along with Active Fuel Management and automatic stop/start, is standard and SAE-certified at 237 hp (177 kW) and 258 lb.-ft of torque (350 Nm). It is backed by a sophisticated eight-speed automatic transmission.

Cadillac’s new 2.7L segment-first Dual-Volute Turbo engine is available on Premium Luxury and is standard on V-Series. Horsepower is estimated at 309 hp (230 kW) with 348 lb.-ft of torque (472 Nm) in the Premium Luxury model and 325 hp (242 kW) and 380 lb.-ft of torque (515 Nm) in the CT4-V. It is matched with a segment-exclusive 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision Shift.

A high-definition, 8-inch-diagonal touchscreen is the centerpiece and focal point for the CT4’s connectivity. It is mounted prominently in the center of the instrument panel with superb integration that flows with the interior’s lines.

The CT4 benefits from GM’s new digital vehicle platform, an all-new electronic architecture that enables the adoption of the company’s next generation of technologies. The platform enables faster signal transmissions as well as continuous vehicle improvements through over-the-air updates and enhanced cybersecurity measures.

The 2020 CT4 will be available for ordering later this year. It will be manufactured at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility, which received a $211-million investment to build the next-generation Cadillac sedans. Pricing and additional information will be announced closer to the start of regular production.