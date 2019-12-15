Jaguar is constantly working to improve its first and only electric vehicle on the market. Jaguar is giving I-PACE customers an early holiday present in the form of a complimentary update for the I-PACE. Engineers have applied advanced technical insights from the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY race series to optimize the management of battery, thermal and AWD systems to enhance the efficiency of the all-electric powertrain.
In a continual quest to enhance the customer experience, Jaguar engineers have also analyzed data from more than 50 million miles of real-world journeys from all corners of the world. Every element of the vehicle’s performance is scrutinized to leverage the optimum performance of the systems and maximize efficiency.
The all-wheel drive I-PACE is the Jaguar brand’s first full battery-electric vehicle and has an EPA estimated range of up to 234 miles from a single charge of its 90kWh lithium-ion battery1. While the new software upgrade doesn’t change the official certified range figure, the marginal gains developed from eTROPHY analysis will give customers access to an improvement of up to eight percent dependent on usage – equating to a potential extra 12 miles of real-world range.
The changes derived from the Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY race series include:
– All-Wheel Drive: Changes to the torque distribution between the front and rear motors will deliver greater efficiency when driving in ECO mode – the system still delivers permanent AWD traction3
– Temperature control: Refinements to thermal management control will make greater use of the active radiator vane system, closing the vanes more frequently to enhance aerodynamic performance more of the time
– Battery Capacity: Updates allow the battery to run to a lower state of charge than previously without affecting drivability, durability or performance
Additional changes derived from real-world data analysis include the Regenerative Braking: the vehicle’s brakes will harvest energy more efficiently when the battery is in a high state of charge and the amount of energy recovery has been increased at lower driving speeds to maximize efficiency and range
Also the Range calculation was improved: changes to the predictive range calculation algorithm will deliver a more accurate and consistent estimate of vehicle range, while being more reflective of an individual’s driving style.
The all-electric Jaguar I-PACE performance SUV is priced from $69,500 in the U.S.