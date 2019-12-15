Cadillac will improve the experience of its future clients and fans with a gadget that can now be found in some showrooms of the brand across US. Cadillac Live was launched in the United States, expanding the reach of Cadillac’s uniquely immersive luxury-shopping experience to mobile devices and desktops across the country.

With Cadillac Live, shoppers can enter a digital showroom to view the features and specifications of 10 Cadillac models, and also speak with a Live product specialist, who can answer vehicle and purchase-consideration questions.

Shoppers can explore every detail of a Cadillac vehicle with the help of a Live agent, who is equipped with an iPhone X, Osmo Mobile gimbal and Bluetooth headset, providing two-way audio and one-way live video. That means shoppers can hear and see the agent, while the agent can hear – but not see – the shopper. The agents are also equipped with a digital interface to share color, wheel and accessory choices. Live agent sessions are available on-demand or can be scheduled for a future date. Additionally, shoppers can invite a partner to join a Live session.

As part of a pilot program, consumers based in California, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Texas can connect with a local dealer to test drive their vehicle of choice and take the next steps on their path to purchase. Shoppers outside of those five states can still enjoy everything else Cadillac Live has to offer and can find a local dealer anytime on Cadillac.com.

Cadillac.com is available 24/7 to explore the brand’s lineup; and Cadillac Live agents are available to connect with shoppers Monday-Thursday, from 9 a.m.-1 a.m. ET, Friday, from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. ET, and Saturday and Sunday, from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. ET. Customers can schedule future sessions with a Live agent during off-hours.