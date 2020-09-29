Back in March, Mercedes-Benz unveiled the revised E-Class. The German limousine is available in sedan, coupe, cabriolet, T-Modell and All Terrain versions, but today we have a new variant.

Its name is E-Class facelift L and it was unveiled in China during the Beijing Motor Show. The car will be built in China and it will be available only for the Chinese market.

The long wheelbase variant of the German model is 141 mm longer than the normal variant and also has a 120 mm longer wheelbase. As a result, the rear passengers will sit better.

Just like the global version of the model, the E-Class facelift L will have the new MBUX system, a new center console and, for the LWB variant a special armrest for the rear passengers.

During the same event in China, Mercedes-Benz also presented the S-Class and the AMG GLA 35 and AMG GLB 35.