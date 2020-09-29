A couple of days ago, Hyundai unveiled the Elantra N TCR. This is the competition version of the Asian model. But today, we have a good news for all of you who are not professional drivers.

Hyundai has teased the upcoming Elantra N. Yes, this will be a pure N model, not an N-Line equippement variant.

During the video teaser we have the chance to see the Elantra N TCR on track. At the end of the session, the competition model remains on the pit, while the driver will go back home in the Elantra N street model.

As you can imagine, the car is fully camouflaged and we expect a full reaveal before the end of the year. Just like the i30 N and Veloster N, the Elantra N will probably use the same 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 250 horsepower or 280 HP with Performance Pack.