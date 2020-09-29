Back in 2019, Mercedes-AMG said it will built its first proper electrified car. Yes, we do know that around the market are some mild-hybrid AMG’s, but this time we are speaking about a plug-in hybrid model.

At the begining of 2020, Mercedes-Benz announced that the current AMG GT will be the first PHEV car modified by AMG, and later on, the performance division boss confirmed that.

Today, the upcoming Mercedes-AMG GT 73e (in the 4-door coupe variant) was spied around the NUrburgring. It is only a prorotype but we get to see it almost uncamouflaged.

Under the hood of the car will be a V8 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine and an electric motor. The total output of the car will be around 800 horsepower and this will be an important achievment for Mercedes-AMG.