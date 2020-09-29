The new generation Ford F-150 was unveilied in August, but today we have the chance to find out more about the pickup truck engines.

So here are the details. The most significant novelty in F-150’s line-up is the 3.5 liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6 that can deliver 430 HP @6.000 rpm and 570 pound-feet (773 Newton-meters) of torque @3.000 rpm. Depending on the version it has a maximum payload 1,810 and 2,120 pounds while the towing capabilities range from 11,000 to 12,700 lbs.

The second great option will be the V8 5.0 liter unit. It has 400 HP and 556 Nm of torque and the maximum payload mentioned by Ford is 3,325 lbs. The maximum towing capacity is 13,000 lbs.

The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 also delivers 400 HP but less torque compared to the V8 (678 Nm peak of troque). It has a maximum payload is 3,250 lbs and a maximum towing ability of 14,000 lbs.

If you are going for the diesel, you should know that the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6 makes 250 hp and 440 lb-ft.

The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 continues to deliver 325 HP and 542 Nm of torque and all the other numbers are carried over from the previous generation F-150 (max payload of 2,480 lbs, and max towing capacity of 10,100 lbs).

The base version of the F-150 will be equipped with the naturally aspirated 3.3-liter. It has 290 HP and 359 Nm of torque and can carry 1,985 lbs and tow up to 8,200 lbs.