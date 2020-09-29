Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury brand, has announced lots of models for the Asian market. Also, the car manufacturer said that it will come to Europe in 2020.

Until now, there are no moves, and we can assume that the Covid-19 pandemic has postponed this action. But these days, the South-Coreean car manufacturer has made a great move: Dominique Boesch, ex-Audi sales boss, has become Genesis’s first managing director for Europe.

Dominique Boesch will begin his role at the Genesis Motor Europe headquarters in Germany on 1st October and it will report directly to Jaehoon Chang, global brand boss.

“I feel privileged and excited to join Genesis Motor Europe and bring an ambitious Korean contender to the region. The brand will stand out through dynamic design, athletic performance, truly premium customer service and a driving experience tailored to European roads. Europe is the spiritual home of the premium car market and I am certain that the Genesis models we plan to launch here will be a pleasant surprise to many”, said Boesch.

Dominique Boesch has 20 years of experience at Audi. He held roles including sales director for France, head of European sales and also managing director in Korea, China and Japan.