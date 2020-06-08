Hyundai has published the first pictures and details of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe. The SUV comes with a new design and also with a modified architecture.

On the front side you will notice that the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe comes with a bolder front grille with different patters depending on the trim level. There are also split headlights with LEDs and fresh 20 inch alloy wheels.

At the back there are modified taillights and a new light bar, while the deflector was also modified.

The size of the car remains the same as the old one even though the car manufacturer don’t describe it as a facelift (the 2021 Hyundai Sante Fe was called “new” by the Asian car manufacturer). Inside the cockpit there is a new 10.25 inch touchscreen infortainment system and a 12.3 inch instrument cluster.

There are no info about the engine line-up, but the officials said the new platform can be built with some form of hybridisation.

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe will go on sale in Europe this September, with details regarding the engines to be disclosed closer to its market launch.