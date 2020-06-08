Jeep has officially unveiled the Euro-spec 2021 Compass. The model is now assabled in Italy and this new strategy will improve the delivery time.

Even thought there are no exterior modification for the 2021 Jeep Compass, the US-based car manufacturer has prepared some exclusive improvements for the Euro-spec.

The car comes now with a new 1.3 liter petrol unit. The engine is available in two different power versions: 130 and 150 horsepower. Jeep buyers can now choose between a six-speed manual transmission or a new dual-clutch transmission for either front-wheel or all-wheel-drive models.

If you are going for a disel option, there is only one version: a 1.6 liter with 120 horsepower and 320 Nm peak of torque. This unit will be sold only with FWD and a six speed manual gearbox.

Later this year, Jeep will offer in Europe the new plug-in hybird Compass (4xe) which uses the same 1.3 liter petrol unit and an electric motor for a total of 190 HP or 240 HP.