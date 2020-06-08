Toyota has published the first pictures of the revised 2021 Hilux facelift pick-up. The improved model comes now with some exterior modifications of the grille, headlights and air intakes. At the back there are new taillights, while the wheels can be ordered in different design.

Inside the cabin there is a new 8 inchtouchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, while the safety pack has also been improved.

The most important modifications can not be seen at the first side. We are speaking about a new 2.8 liter diesel engine with 204 horsepower and 500 Nm peak of torque. But don’t be sad, because Toyota will still offer the 2.4 liter diesel engine with lesser perfromances.

According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the 2021 Hilux also has gained some modifiations on the suspension in order to deliver a more comfortable ride.