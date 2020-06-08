Kia has published the first pictures and details of the Euro-spec 2021 Picanto facelift model. The city vehicle is now available with some minor exterior modifications and with an improved interior.

On the outside of the car you will notice new details on the grille, a four-point LED day light running lights and some minor changes at the rear-end diffuser.

Inside the cabin there is a new central display that now measures 8 inch and a Bluetooth Multi Connection function. In terms of powertrains, on the Europe you will be able to pick only petrol variants.

Kia will offer a 1.0 liter unit in a naturally aspirated variant with 67 horsepower and a 1.0 turbo version with 100 horsepower. One of the most important modification is that the 2021 Picanto facelift can be ordered with a new automated manual transmission with five gears.

The Picanto facelift will be on sale around the continent with the brand’s 7-year and 100,000-mile warranty