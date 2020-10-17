Back in 2019, Bentley unveiled a new generation Flying Spur. But the British model was only available with a W12 6.0 liter petrol unit. Until now.

Today, Bentley unveils the Flying Spur V8 variant which, as the name suggest, it is equipped with a V8 engine. The four-door comes with a 4.0 liter twin-turbo engine that deliver 550 horsepower and 770 Nm peak of torque.

Thanks to an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 318 km/h. For improving the fuel economy, there is also a cylinder deactivation system that lets the unit to run as a four cylinder.

Compared to the W12 unit, the Flying Spur V8 is 100 kilograms light and this contributes to a more agile feeling behind the wheels. On the option list you will get an all-wheel steering and the Bentley Dynamic Ride that uses electric active anti-roll tech.