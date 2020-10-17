Four months ago, Ford unveiled the all-new generation 2021 Mustang Mach 1. Now, the car is available to order in the US and it has a starting price of $52,915 if we’re including the destination charges.

As a result, the Mach 1 is about 4,000 USD more expensive than the Bullitt special edition which was built in a limited number of units. But the Mach 1 is nearly 9,000 USD cheaper compared to the GT350 variant, another model which was dropped after the 2020 MY.

The all-new Mustang Mach 1 is set to become the most track-capable 5.0-liter Mustang ever, courtesy of a newly designed front end, plus Ford Performance parts from Mustang Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500 models and an available Handling Package for greater at-limit handling.

Packing a specially calibrated 5.0-liter V8 engine that has a projected 480 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and 420 lb.-ft. of torque at 4,600 rpm, Mach 1 is a fitting celebration of a nameplate born more than 50 years ago.

Integrated into the Mach 1 engine are revised Shelby GT350 components including the intake manifold, oil filter adapter and engine oil cooler, increasing engine oil cooling capability by 50 percent.

Drivers can also opt for an available 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission with an upgraded torque converter and unique calibration that enables optimizing torque capability, shift character and overall enhanced performance. A second air-to-oil cooler increases cooling capacity by 75 percent.